Chelsea Will Be Facing A Different Newcastle – Tuchel

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has come out to say that he doesn’t care if neutrals don’t want the club to win. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his job as a manager is to focus on getting maximum points on every match day, so he’ll keep targeting victory at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel added that the game vs Newcastle will definitely be a difficult one because it is a different Newcastle compared to when they were still battling relegation.

His words, “Maybe [neutrals want no one to win] but I don’t care, I want us to win,”

“I tell you it will be a difficult one because Newcastle is strong, very, very strong. It’s a different Newcastle and they produce a lot of results. So I’m expecting a very, very tough game.”

“Sorry, but I don’t care so much what the neutral spectators think about who should win. I think in the end, everybody wants to be excited to watch games and want to be entertained and this is what we’re up to.”

“In the moment we try to have the focus right and tried to have the attitude right and the guys do this in a very impressive way and we need it on Sunday.”