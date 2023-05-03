Chelsea Won’t Be An Overnight Fix – Lampard

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has come out to highlight the short timeframe he has had with the squad as one of the reasons for his struggles. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the performances have just not been good enough, and it is clear that overcoming the current challenges will not be an overnight fix because the permanent manager will need a lot of time to solve the problems.

Lampard added that Arsenal are a team that has been building for three years, and it showed with their performance.

His words, “We were not good enough, we were too nice to play against and too passive.”

“From the moment I have been here it has been evident that we are too nice as a team. We have to find the reasons quickly. It is not an overnight fix. This is something that really has to be corrected. There are a lot of parts to it.”

“Arsenal are a team that has been building for three years. They work on an idea and a way. For me it’s impossible to come in for three weeks and work on those things. We have to do the basics better and then we will get some progress. It’s clear tonight for me. The first half is nowhere near good enough. But it’s the reality. It’s what I’ve come into.”