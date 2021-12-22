    Login
    Subscribe

    Chelsea’s UCL Win Inspired My Tattoo – Mount

    Sports By No Comments1 Min Read

    Chelsea midfielder, Mason Mount has come out to say that his special dragon tattoo was inspired by Chelsea’s Champions League final victory. He recently revealed this during an interview with Sky Sports, and fans have been reacting.

    Mason Mount
    Mason Mount

    According to him, he made the decision to get the tattoo after the UCL final win vs Manchester City, and it actually took a while to come up with the design.

    Mount added that he made sure he drew something that will capture the memory of where Chelsea played the game and the atmosphere around the match.

    His words, “It is something that I thought of after the final.”

    See also  Van Gaal to Spurs is 'done deal' - Gullit

    “It has taken quite a long time to get the design and everything that I wanted but Miles, the tattooist, is brilliant, one of the best in the business. He did an unbelievable job with it.”

    “Obviously the stadium was Estadio do Dragao so I wanted that involved just for the memory of where we played and the atmosphere that was around the game. Having the dragon around the trophy just felt right for me. I am really happy with it and I love it.”

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News