Chelsea’s UCL Win Inspired My Tattoo – Mount

Chelsea midfielder, Mason Mount has come out to say that his special dragon tattoo was inspired by Chelsea’s Champions League final victory. He recently revealed this during an interview with Sky Sports, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he made the decision to get the tattoo after the UCL final win vs Manchester City, and it actually took a while to come up with the design.

Mount added that he made sure he drew something that will capture the memory of where Chelsea played the game and the atmosphere around the match.

His words, “It is something that I thought of after the final.”

“It has taken quite a long time to get the design and everything that I wanted but Miles, the tattooist, is brilliant, one of the best in the business. He did an unbelievable job with it.”

“Obviously the stadium was Estadio do Dragao so I wanted that involved just for the memory of where we played and the atmosphere that was around the game. Having the dragon around the trophy just felt right for me. I am really happy with it and I love it.”