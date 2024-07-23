Chris Brown Sued Over Alleged Assault At A Texas Concert

Popular singer, Chris Brown is being sued by four men who claimed they were violently attacked and left hospitalized after a concert in North Texas. A civil lawsuit was recently filed in Houston on Monday regarding an incident on Saturday, July 20, and seeks $50 million in damages for monetary losses, pain and suffering, disfigurement, mental anguish, and past, present, and future medical expenses.

In the suit, a few names have been accused of being part of Chris’ paid entourage who attacked Larry Parker, Joseph Lewis, Charles Bush, and Damarcus Powell by throwing chairs at them and repeatedly kicking, stomping, and beating them.

The plaintiffs intend to hold the singer, his promoters and presenters, and his paid entourage responsible for what happened.

It read, “The brutal, violent assault participated in and directed by Brown severely injured all Plaintiffs. Chris Brown’s egregious conduct must be stopped.”

