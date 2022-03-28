    Login
    Chris Rock Wouldn’t Have Shared The Joke If He Knew About Jada’s Condition – Nicki Minaj

    Popular rapper, Nicki Minaj has jumped on take Twitter to react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars for making fun of Jada Pinkett Smith. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    According to her, she loves Chris Rock a lot but Will Smith had to react when he saw the pain in his wife’s eyes after she heard the distasteful joke.

    Nicki added that Will Smith is the one who consoles Jada when the cameras are off, so he has every right to react.

    Her words, “I love Chris Rock. I don’t think he would’ve made that joke had he known what Jada recently shared.”

