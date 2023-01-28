Chrissy Teigen Flaunts Her Newly Born Daughter’s Face

Popular celebrity, Chrissy Teigen has come out to share the first close-up snap of her bouncing baby girl’s face. She recently jumped on Instagram to flaunt an adorable photo of her newborn daughter, Esti Maxine Stephens, and fans have been reacting.

The newborn was wrapped up in a grey blanket as she rested her head onto her own arm while Chrissy cradled her.

Her words, “Look at u out here lookin like a baby.”

See photo,

WOW.