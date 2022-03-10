Christensen Has Every Right To Run Down His Contract – Tuchel

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has come out to say that he is not shocked to know that Andreas Christensen is close to joining Barcelona. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is not shocked with Andre’s decision because he knows the reason for it and the youngster needs minutes on the pitch.

He added that the Denmark international has not been playing a lot of football lately, so he has every right to run down his contract.

His words, “I’m not surprised, I know the reasons for it and that was not ideal,”

“He did not play so much before so did not have the role he had, and then he played his hand. He was then suddenly very important and suddenly had that chance to have a contract running out and now he’s taking advantage of that situation.”

“Do we like it as a club? No, but he’s under contract and he has the right to do so and he does, whether we like it or not.”

“I think for Andreas we have unbelievably much to offer, it is the club where he came through the academy and I think he has a lot also to appreciate where he is right now.”

“In his particular case we have an awful lot to offer because now is the crucial moment to step up and be a huge player with this history. But it’s not my decision and I’m not the agent.”