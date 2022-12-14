Christians Should Have A More Humble Christmas In 2022, Help Ukraine Instead – Pope

Leader of the Vatican City, Pope Francis has called on people to spend less on Christmas presents and celebrations this year. He recently had his say via a press release, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, he feels Christians should spend less on Christmas celebrations in 2022 and should instead give the money to those suffering in war-ravaged Ukraine.

Pope added that the people of Ukraine are suffering so much, and they deserve to be fed amid their hunger.

His words, “It is nice to celebrate Christmas. But let’s lower the level of Christmas spending a bit.”

“Let’s have a more humble Christmas, with more humble gifts. Let’s send what we save to the Ukrainian people, who need it.”

“The people of Ukraine are suffering so much. They are hungry, cold. So many people are dying because there are no doctors or nurses.

WOW.