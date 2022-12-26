    Login
    Christmas Photos Is A Tradition In My Family – Laura Ikeji

    Popular businesswoman, Laura Ikeji Kanu has released her 2022 Christmas family photos. She recently posted the photos on her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    According to her, it is tradition to take Christmas pictures every year with her entire family, but her dad wasn’t around to join in the fun this year.

    Her words, “It’s tradition to take Christmas pictures every year with the entire family, dad @ogbobekee1 wasn’t around to join us this year cos of work. Hopefully next year it will be a complete family.
    On behalf of my family , mom, dad, Ryan and Laurel, We wish u a very merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Love u all.
    Pls rate our looks.”

