CivicTech Fellowship: Civic Hive Calls for Innovative Solutions towards Social Issues

Civic Hive, a CivicTech organization dedicated to fostering civic engagement and participatory governance through innovative technology and programs that support the development of CivicTech initiatives is thrilled to announce the call for the 2024 Civic Tech Fellowship, an initiative designed to spotlight and incubate innovative solutions for social issues through technology.

This year, the fellowship focuses on thematic areas such as Artificial Intelligence for Good, Climate Advocacy, and Technology for Health, Civic Education, and Justice.

In a bid to nurture grassroots talent and innovators, the fellowship will kick off with a series of regional hackathons in September 2024, targeting tech-driven grassroots and community-led initiatives across Nigeria. Civic Hive will host regional hackathons in Lagos, Kano, and Port Harcourt. The hackathon in each region will feature 30 changemakers who will develop and pitch their tech-driven solutions aligned with the fellowship’s thematic areas.

Applications for the fellowship are open from August 1, 2024, until August 15, 2024. Aspiring and emerging civic-tech innovators all over Nigeria are welcome to apply. Particularly those in Kano, Port Harcourt, and neighbouring states are encouraged to use and seize this opportunity.

“We are excited to launch the 2024 Civic Tech Fellowship, which accentuates our commitment to empowering the next generation of civic-tech leaders in Nigeria. Through this program, we aim to support innovative solutions that address critical societal issues and drive change,” said Joseph Amenghawon, Head, of Civic Hive.

At the end of the regional hackathons, the final 12 shortlisted fellows will undergo an intensive three-month incubation period. During this time, they will receive mentorship, resources, and training on how to start, grow, and scale their ideas. The incubation is carefully structured to equip changemakers with the skills and knowledge to turn their concepts into viable products.

The fellowship will culminate in a Demo Day, where the fellows will showcase their Minimum Viable Products (MVPs) and soft launch their solutions. This event will highlight the progress made by the fellows and connect them with potential partners and stakeholders.

For more information, please contact fellowship@civichive.org or 08119906440.