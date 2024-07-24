Climate change: Rotary to plant 10,000 trees in Lagos

The Rotary District 9112 has announced plans to address coastal erosion by planting 10,000 seedlings of coconut in the 2024–2025 Rotary year.

The move, according to Rotary District 9112, is aimed at achieving its vision of a safer and cleaner environment by planting 10,000 seedlings of coconut, mango, and other related crops that have economic, health and environmental benefits.

Speaking at a recent press briefing to announce the 2024/2025 Rotary tree planting coastal restoration initiative scheduled to be held on July 21, in Lagos, the Chair of the Tree Planting Committee, Rotary District 9112, Rotarian Gboyega Bada, stated that the district was determined to be strongly involved in helping to combat the challenges of climate change to have a safer and cleaner environment.

“These seedlings will be planted in coastal areas, public schools, government and private estates, public institutions, industrial areas and other related areas.

“On Sunday, July 21, 2024, at Westside Beach, Okun Ajah, Lekki Lagos, an event tagged Coastal Restoration Initiative, will mark the flag off of the tree planting programme of this Magic Rotary Year 2024-2025, with the planting of 1000 Coconut seedlings by a thousand Rotarians and Non-Rotarians,” he added.

According to him, the planting exercise will be led by the District Governor, Rotarian Femi Adenekan, along with Mr Andrew Vale, a world acclaimed horticulturist of Tolaram Group, renowned environmentalists, Lagos State Government, and notable Rotary leaders.