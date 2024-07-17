CNPP Rejects Planned Sale of Nomination Forms by KOSIEC Ahead of Kogi LG Election

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has rejected the Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission’s (KOSIEC) planned sale of nomination forms for the upcoming October 19th Local Government election.

In a statement on Thursday, Kogi State CNPP Chairman, Mohammed Kabir Abdullahi, condemned the alleged plan by KOSIEC to sell nomination forms and screen potential candidates across political parties prior to the council polls.

Abdullahi described the move as laughable, fraudulent, and the biggest joke of the century since Nigeria returned to democracy, claiming that such actions would hinder transparency and equality for those vying for elective positions.

Abdullahi further alleged that over 50 percent of KOSIEC members were card-carrying members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State.

He stressed that the electoral body’s aim in selling and screening potential candidates was to disqualify members of opposition parties.

“How can a body set up by the ruling party with the majority as card-carrying members of APC want to sell nomination forms? This is fraudulent and laughable in a modern society. Do they think we are fools? This is a joke taken too far.

They are indirectly saying we don’t want any other political party to contest the election aside from those that will be handpicked by APC,” Abdullahi said.

He added, “I am not surprised with the undemocratic act coming from the electoral body.

Since the Supreme Court gave its judgement concerning Local Government financial autonomy, their mind has not been at peace.

Before now, the State Government announced openly that they don’t have money to conduct Council polls.

Since they knew the implications of not conducting council election after the Supreme Court judgement, the State Government in a fire brigade style through its puppet KOSIEC announced that Local Government election will now take place on 19th October this year.”

Abdullahi warned KOSIEC to be careful not to implement any rule that would cause other political parties to withdraw from the upcoming council elections in Kogi State.

He asserted that KOSIEC has no power or right to sell nomination forms to any political party in the State, including the ruling party, which he claimed is on their payroll.

He called on the National Assembly to pass a law enabling the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct Local Government elections instead of appointees of the State Government.