CNPP Warns Federal Government Against Clamping Down on Protesters

Ahead of the impending nationwide protest planned by some Nigerians over the worsening hardship in the country, the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has warned the Federal Government against moves to clamp down on individuals perceived to be enemies of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

The planned nationwide protest, mobilized with the hashtags #TinubuMustGo and #Revolution2024, is scheduled to hold on August 1.

CNPP, an umbrella body of Nigerian political parties and political associations, urged the government to focus on addressing the genuine concerns of suffering Nigerians due to the increasing cost of living and loss of jobs and businesses, rather than planning to silence individuals and groups who are speaking out.

In a press statement signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Comrade James Ezema, the association raised the alarm over the government’s tactics of accusing individuals and groups amid rumors of looming massive protests by hungry and jobless citizens.

“It is unacceptable for the Federal Government’s spokespersons to suggest plans to silence individuals and groups who are simply voicing the concerns of the masses,” the CNPP said.

InfoStride News reports that a presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, had, in an X post which has sparked controversy, accused Labour Party (LP) flagbearer in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, of masterminding the planned protest.

Onanuga said Obi should be held responsible for any ‘mayhem’ that occurs during the protest, which he described as treasonable.

The presidential spokesman’s comments have led to speculations that Obi is being targeted for arrest for treason.

CNPP, in the statement made available to journalists on Sunday, said the government is showing signs of desperation to cling to power at all costs.

“The recent warning by the government to individuals and groups not to go ahead with the planned protests is a clear indication of its desperation to cling to power at all costs irrespective of the well-being of citizens,” the statement read.

The CNPP warned that clamping down on individuals and groups could escalate the looming protests, as happened in Kenya recently.

“The government should learn from history and address the root causes of the rumored protests, rather than trying to suppress them,” the CNPP said.

According to the CNPP, the increasing cost of living and loss of jobs and businesses have brought untold hardship to Nigerians.

“The government must concretely address these issues, rather than trying to intimidate and silence those who are speaking out,” it added.

The political parties’ body also urged President Tinubu to take immediate action to address the concerns of suffering Nigerians.

Measures suggested by the association include cutting down the cost of governance by 60 percent. CNPP specifically asked Tinubu to reduce the number of ministers in his cabinet, as well as other appointees.

The CNPP also canvassed a reduction in the number of political appointees at all levels of government and a slash in allowances of public office holders.

“The government must prioritize the welfare of the people, rather than trying to protect the interests of a few privileged individuals.

The CNPP also demands that the Nigerian governments at all levels take immediate steps to cut the cost of governance by ensuring that all arms of government, especially the executive and legislative arms at the federal and state levels, slash their allowances and number of appointees by, at least, 60 percent.

“This is a critical step towards reducing the financial burden on Nigerians and freeing up resources to address the pressing needs of the ordinary people.

And for emphasis, all levels of government must lead by example and show that it is committed to reducing waste, corruption, and extravagance.

“Specifically, we call on the government to reduce the number of ministers and other political appointees by 60 percent, even if it entails initiating necessary constitutional amendments to cut the allowances of all political office holders by 60 percent and reduce the number of special advisers and assistants by the same percentage.

“These steps will help to reduce the financial burden on Nigerians and ensure that the government is more efficient and effective in its delivery of services.

“We urge all Nigerians to join us in demanding that all levels of the government take these steps to cut the cost of governance.

Together, we can make a difference and ensure that Nigeria is a country where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”

The CNPP said it will continue monitoring the situation, stressing that it will not hesitate to take constitutional actions if the government continues to ignore the concerns of Nigerians.

“We will not stand astride and look while the government tries to suppress the voices of the burdened and hungry ordinary people on the streets,” the CNPP vowed.

Details to follow…