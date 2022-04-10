Coachella Owner Wanted To Pay The Weekend Far Less Than Kanye West – Source

Popular singer, The Weeknd has threatened to pull out of Coachella because his pay is less than Kanye West’s expected paycheck. Reports have said that The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia are set to replace Kanye West, who recently dropped out of both of his Sunday headlining slots, and the world has been reacting.

According to a source, The Weeknd stepped in at short notice to take Kanye’s top spot, but Phil Anschutz who owns the Coachella Festival through AEG Live wanted to hold on to Kanye’s money and pay him far less.

He added that Phil was trying to ensure the festival pockets the remaining cash but The Weekend was having none of it.

His words, “The Weeknd came in at short notice to take Kanye’s top spot. But Phil Anschutz [who owns the Coachella Festival through AEG Live] wanted to hold on to Kanye’s money and pay The Weeknd far less, just a few million. The festival would pocket the rest.”

“Even after Coachella announced the new lineup on Wednesday, a deal wasn’t in place for The Weeknd, who threatened to pull out at an hour’s notice if he didn’t get the same deal as Kanye.”

“Finally, on Wednesday — faced with the prospect of a second headline act pulling out of Coachella at the last minute — Anschutz’s company caved and agreed to pay The Weeknd the same money.”