Common, Jennifer Hudson Now Dating?

Popular celebrities, Jennifer Hudson and Common have continued to fuel dating rumors. They were recently spotted out together again amid dating rumors, and fans have been reacting.

The pair were spotted making their way out after enjoying a romantic dinner date at Nobu Malibu on Wednesday, and for the outing, the singer rocked a cropped fuchsia puffer jacket, light pink scarf, and baggy sweatpants.

Common, on the other hand, rocked wore a beige sweatshirt covered in a splatter paint design, khaki slacks, a red beanie, and white sneakers.

WOW.