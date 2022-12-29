Community projects: Enugu Development Partners, beneficiaries, others hail Gov. Ugwuanyi

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration’s support and active collaboration in the execution of Development Partner Assisted Projects in Enugu State have received commendation as leaders and members of the “Development Partners’ Family” operating in the State and their beneficiaries, trooped out en masse to the Government House, Enugu, to thank the governor for being behind the success story of their projects/programmes.

Also in the train to the Government House, Enugu, on a Thank- you/solidarity visit were the contractors/consultants, Community Interest Groups and Service Providers.

The Development Partners’ Family said that they are satisfied and impressed that Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration in keeping with its policy thrust leveraged and maximised the assistance of many Development Partners to make positive changes in the socio-economic development of Enugu State, especially in the rural areas.

They added that, besides leveraging the Development Partners’ interventions, the remarkable achievements recorded were predicated on Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration’s cardinal policy of institutionalisation of transparency, accountability, traceability and strict adherence to due process.

Speaking at the colourful and well-attended event, the Coordinating Officer of the Development Partners Project Implementation Units in Enugu State, Hon. Uche Fidelis Nnadi, said that Governor Ugwuanyi’s dedicated attention, aided by the establishment of the State Focal Office for Development Partner Assisted Projects/Programmes, has reduced to its barest minimum, the hitherto operational and financial impunities in the sector.

Commending Governor Ugwuanyi for his steadfastness and immeasurable support, Hon. Nnadi expressed optimism that the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, who was present at the event, will take the governor’s efforts “a notch further towards the attainment of the desired objective by attracting and sustaining many more Development Partner Assisted Projects/Programmes, and effectively managing their operations transparently and accountably.”

Presenting their scorecards separately, the Project/Programme Heads endorsed and applauded the active participation of Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration towards the actualisation of their set objectives in Enugu State.

Enumerating the achievements of the Agro Processing Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS), the Acting Project Coordinator, Ihuoma Eze, revealed that Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration’s partnership with APPEALS has increased productivity.

Eze revealed that 1,700 beneficiaries, comprising women, youths and people with disabilities (PWDs) have been able to start businesses in agriculture in five value chains (cashew, poultry, rice, aquaculture and cassava) focusing on production, processing and marketing.

The APPEALS Project Coordinator expressed gratitude to Governor Ugwuanyi that out of the 1,700 beneficiaries, 85 of them are people with disabilities, saying: “They are all here. We are currently constructing two additional cottage community centres. We have assembled agric inputs for high economic value for our farmers and this construction is at an advanced stage.

“Your Excellency, through you, we have been able to award contracts for construction of farm access roads in nine locations of the state that will help farmers to transport their produce to processing and marketing centres.

“These feats, too numerous to mention, have the full support of Governor Ugwuanyi and that is why we are here to say a very big thank you. We are also thanking you for the counterpart funding which you made available for the projects. It did not only help us in our executions, it also helped us to stand with our peers.

“We pledge our unflinching and unalloyed support to this administration and the incoming administration. We are going to support the PDP come 2023 elections.”

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries of the APPEALS programme, Precious Chinaza Obioma Ekpere, who is one of the persons with disabilities, thanked Governor Ugwuanyi in a special way for the empowerment, stressing that “what you have done for the community of persons with disabilities especially all the women and youths is unforgettable.”

On his part, the Project Head of Rural Access and Mobility Projects (RAMP2), Chinedu James Ugwu, represented by Celestine Akwuwa, stated that RAMP2 under Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration has constructed over 418 km of rural roads across the 17 local government areas of the state, asphalted about 49.108km of roads and built culverts and bridges across 23 river crossings in the state.

On the water projects, Engr. Charles Eze, Project Coordinator of National Urban Water Sector Reform Project (NUWSRP) highlighted Governor Ugwuanyi”s administration’s achievements in the sector, announcing that the state government effectively paid the counterpart funds for the AFD support for National Urban Water Sector Reform Project which enabled smooth running of the project in the state.

He revealed that “the project is a 50m dollars project and only the first tranche of the sum of 3m Euro has been released.”

In their separate speeches, other Development Partners Project Heads, namely NEWMAP, SOCU, IFAD, CLVA, ENSPHCDA, etc, spoke in the same vein and highlighted the governor’s key achievements in their thematic areas.

On their part, the traditional rulers at the event said they are all witnesses to the State government-Development Partners’ joint projects and programmes in their various communities, and thanked Governor Ugwuanyi for making them possible.

Also speaking at the event, the governorship candidate of the PDP in Enugu State, Barr. Mbah expressed excitement with the event describing it as an affirmation of Governor Ugwuanyi’s vision, mission and focused administration in the state.

Dr. Mbah added that it is also an affirmation of the continuity of the same business-friendly environment the governor’s administration has provided for the people of Enugu State.

The PDP guber candidate commended Governor Ugwuanyi for his outstanding stewardship and rewarding partnership with the World Bank and promised to continue with the programmes, if elected as governor.

“I understand what it takes to partner with the World Bank and Development Agencies because transparency is one critical issue that will be required. The partnership also requires synergy of all parties to keep their own part of the bargain,” he said.

In his response, Governor Ugwuanyi appreciated members of the Development Partner Assisted Projects Family in Enugu State for the successes the projects and programmes have recorded in the state under his administration.

The governor expressed delight that Dr. Mbah, who he desires to take over the mantle of leadership of the state, has promised to continue with the World Bank projects/programmes if elected.

Governor Ugwuanyi, therefore, urged members of the Development Partners Family and the people of Enugu State to pray and vote for the PDP guber candidate, Dr. Mbah in the forthcoming election to enable the World Bank projects and programmes continue after his tenure as governor in 2023, in the overall interest of the state.

“I urge you people to vote for the PDP and its candidates in Enugu State. If you go to your wards and polling units remember that where they drew the logo of the umbrella is the PDP.”

The governor prayed for peaceful elections and successful transition in 2023, expressing confidence that the PDP will record a landslide victory at the polls in the state.

Other Project Heads at the event include Dr. Edward Ishiwu (IFAD), Dr. Cyprian Okoro (PFMU), Romanus Egba (ATASP-1), Ugochukwu Ugwunnadi (ACA), Ikechukwu J. Ogboke, Dr. Ogbonna Sam Onyeisi (ENADEP), Dr. Arthur Idoko (ENSACA) and Dr. George Ugwu (ENSPHCDA).

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi and the deputy governorship candidate of the PDP, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai witnessed the event.