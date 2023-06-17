Conor McGregor R*ped A Woman Violently During Denver Nuggets Vs Miami Heat Game – Ariel Mitchell

Popular celebrity, Conor McGregor has been accused of s*xually assaulting a woman after Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat. A publication recently reported that the alleged incident occurred after the game ended, and fans have been reacting.

According to the alleged victim, she was violently raped inside of a men’s bathroom after arena security helped separate her from her friend, only to force her into the restroom where McGregor and his security guard waited.

Her attorney, Ariel Mitchell said, “Security refused to let (the woman) exit or allow anyone else, including her friend, inside the bathroom. McGregor shoved his tongue in the victim’s mouth and aggressively kissed her.”

UFC reacted, “The organization is aware of the recent allegations regarding Conor McGregor and will continue to gather additional details regarding the incident. UFC will allow the legal process to play out before making any additional statements.”

WOW.