Consistency Will Always Be Key As A Content Creator – Broda Shaggi

Popular comedian, Broda Shaggi has come out to say that he makes over N20 million ($40K) in a month from skits. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, consistency is a very important in content creation, and the more content he produces, the more money he has been able to earn.

He added that working with brands is another profitable avenue he has really explored as a skit maker.

WOW.