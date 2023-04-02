    Login
    Conte’s Sack Was For The Best – Cristian Stellini

    Tottenham Hotspur’s acting head coach, Cristian Stellini has come out to say that the club is not in crisis following a tumultuous week. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, the fact is when decisions are taken for the best, it should never be seen as a crisis situation.

    Stellini added that Tottenham must focus on staying together and playing the remaining games with utmost dedication.

    His words, “When you take decisions for the best you are not in crisis.”

    “If you have some matters, we have to stay compact and we have to stick together to move on and play the matches.”

