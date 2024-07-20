Court Denies Ex-Minister Agunloye’s Overseas Medical Request Amid $6bn Fraud Allegations

Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Apo, Abuja, has dismissed a request from former Minister of Power and Steel, Mr. Olu Agunloye, to travel abroad for a medical check-up. The decision was handed down on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

During the hearing on Monday, July 1, 2024, Agunloye’s counsel, Adeola Adedikpe, SAN, sought the court’s permission for the release of his passport to facilitate the medical trip. The application was supported by documents labelled Exhibit A to E, including reports from University College Hospital, and NISA Premier Hospital, a review letter from the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), and an invitation from an international medical expert urging immediate evaluation.

However, the prosecution, represented by Abba Mohammed, countered the application with a written affidavit by Hussain Babangida, an investigator with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The affidavit argued that Agunloye posed a flight risk, highlighting his previous reluctance to appear for trial until he was declared wanted.

“This is our written address, and we rely on all the resolutions in the counter-affidavit, adopting the same with the attached exhibit. We expect our noble lord to dismiss the defendant’s application based on the complainant’s counter affidavit,” stated Mohammed.

In his ruling, Justice Onwuegbuzie determined that Agunloye had not provided adequate evidence to show that his medical condition could not be treated in Nigeria, nor that there were no Nigerian hospitals capable of administering the necessary treatment.

Agunloye faces prosecution by the EFCC on seven counts related to the fraudulent awarding of the Mambilla Power Project contract, valued at $6 billion (Six Billion US Dollars).

The case has been adjourned to 23 September 2024 for the continuation of the trial.