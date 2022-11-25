Court dismisses appeal filed by Nyameh against Taraba PDP guber candidate

The Appeal Court sitting in Yola, the capital of Adamawa State, has dismissed an appeal filed by one of the aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirants for Taraba State.

The aspirant, Professor Jerome Nyameh had dragged the party’s governorship candidate, Kefas Agbu before the Federal High Court shortly after the party’s guber primary.

Nyameh, who alleged that the candidate neither purchased the Expression of Interest form nor the nomination form before the exercise, prayed the appellate court to nullify his victory the request which was never granted.

Not comfortable with the ruling, Nyameh, through his counsel proceeded to the Appeal court.

In their rulings, the three judges that presided over the judgement unanimously dismissed the case on the grounds that the allegations were not backed with relevant evidence.

Elated by the ruling, the state chairman of the party, Inuwa Bakari, urged the aggrieved aspirant and his supporters to put aside their personal interests for the overall interest of the party.

He called on the aspirant and other aggrieved members of the party to join hands with the party leadership to move the party forward and achieve victory in the forthcoming elections.

Also speaking, on the judgement, the party’s spokesperson, Andeta’rang, noted that the court ruling is a victory for the entire members of the party.

Aligning his weight to that of the chairman, the spokesperson who believes that the forthcoming polls will be a workover for the party, pleaded with all the aggrieved members to sheath their swords for the sake of the party.