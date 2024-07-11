Court Dissolves 16-Year Loveless Marriage in Jos

An Area Court in Jos on Friday dissolved a 16-year-old marriage between Hussaina Abdullahi and her husband, Saidu Ali, citing a lack of love and peace.

Presiding Judge Lawal Suleiman granted Abdullahi’s petition for divorce, awarding her custody of the couple’s two children.

The court ordered Ali to pay N30,000 monthly through the court for their upkeep and to cover their school fees.

Abdullahi, who married Ali in 2008, told the court that the marriage had been devoid of peace and love.

She expressed her readiness to refund the N40,000 dowry Ali had paid for her hand in marriage.

“I no longer love Saidu and can no longer live with him as his wife,” she stated, requesting custody of their children.

The court ruled in her favor, bringing the marriage to an end.