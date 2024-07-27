Court sentences Etiusen Stephen for Currency Mutilation in Uyo

Justice M.A. Oyetenu of the Federal High Court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has sentenced Etiusen Stephen for defacing Naira notes.

Stephen was charged on 19th July 2024, facing two counts of Naira abuse, a violation of Section 21 of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act.

One of the charges against Stephen read: “That you, Etiusen Stephen Udo, on or about 27th June 2024 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court, did sell Forty Thousand Naira notes (N40,000.00) to one Edidiong Usoro, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 21 (4) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act 2007 and punishable under Section 21 (1) of the same Act.”

Stephen pleaded guilty to both counts when the charges were presented.

In light of Stephen’s guilty plea, prosecution counsel Joshua Abolarin requested the court to convict and sentence the defendant accordingly, as well as order the permanent forfeiture of the recovered cash to the Federal Government of Nigeria. In contrast, defence counsel Udeme Tom argued for a lenient sentence, emphasising that Stephen was remorseful and a first-time offender.

After considering the submissions from both sides, Justice Oyetenu convicted Stephen and ordered the forfeiture of the Forty Thousand Naira recovered from him to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Stephen was apprehended on Thursday, 27th June 2024, at the Shelter Afrique area of Akwa Ibom State, along with ten others, while partying at Ken’s Court Luxury Apartments. He was caught spraying Naira notes and carelessly stepping on them while dancing.