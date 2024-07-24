Court sentences Four Internet Fraudsters in Kaduna

Justices R.M. Aikawa and Darius Khobo, presiding over the Federal High Court and the State High Court respectively in Kaduna, have convicted and sentenced four individuals for internet fraud.

The convicts, identified as Anthony Chukwu (alias Carmelita Luna), Madaki Shamun Ismail (alias Will Beal), Samson Aliyu (alias John Dunwell), and Christopher Israel (alias Bernie Dallas), received varying jail terms for their crimes.

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) prosecuted the quartet on separate charges of impersonation, obtaining by false pretence, and money laundering.

Chukwu’s charge stated: “That you, Anthony Chukwu (alias Carmelita Luna), in December 2023, in Kaduna, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did directly acquire the sum of N520,000.00 (Five Hundred and Twenty Thousand Naira) from Nelro Balmoria and other unsuspecting persons through false identity, which you knew was part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, thereby committing money laundering, an offence contrary to Section 18(2)(d) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022 and punishable under Section 18(3) of the same Act.”

Aliyu’s charge read: “That you, Samson Aliyu (alias John Dunwell), between January and May 2024, in Kaduna, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, falsely presented yourself as John Dunwell, a white man and an investment broker with AZ Finance Investment Company. In that assumed character, you cheated several persons, including one Lhes, out of a total sum of P2,000.00 (Two thousand Philippine Pesos) via Instagram, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 308 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law 2017 and punishable under Section 309 of the same law.”

The accused pleaded “guilty” to their respective charges, prompting prosecution counsel Y.J. Matiyak and M.J. Argungu to urge the courts for conviction and sentencing.

Justice Aikawa sentenced Chukwu to five years imprisonment or a fine of N300,000.00 (Three Hundred Thousand Naira), while Ismail received five years imprisonment or a fine of N500,000.00 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira). Both convicts forfeited N520,000.00 (Five Hundred and Twenty Thousand Naira) and $310 (Three Hundred and Ten Dollars), as well as an iPhone XR and a Samsung S21, to the federal government.

Justice Khobo sentenced Aliyu to three years imprisonment or a fine of N200,000 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira), and Israel to three years imprisonment or a fine of N250,000.00 (Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira). Aliyu also forfeited $50 (Fifty Dollars), while both convicts forfeited their phones to the federal government.

Chukwu, Aliyu, and Israel were apprehended in Kaduna, and Ismail was arrested in Jos, following credible intelligence on their fraudulent internet activities.