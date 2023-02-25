Court Upholds Order Restraining INEC From Engaging MC Oluomo Ahead Of Elections

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has come out to grant an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from employing the services of the Chairman of Lagos State Parks Management Committee, MC Oluomo to distribute 2023 election materials in the state. Reports have said that Justice Aneke gave the order in a suit filed by Labour Party’s governorship candidate in the state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and four others, and Nigerians have been reacting.

The applicants through their lawyer, Abass Ibrahim, in a motion on notice filed before the court, had asked for the following reliefs, “A declaration that the appointment, partnership, or contracting of Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo-led Lagos State Parks Management Committee by INEC to distribute 2023 election materials and personnel in Lagos State violates Section 26 and 27 of the Electoral Act 2022 and consequently unlawful, null and void.

A declaration that the appointment, partnership, or contracting of Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo-led Lagos State Parks Management Committee (established by Governor Babajide SanwoOlu, the APC gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State) and any of its members and/or drivers by INEC to distribute election materials and personnels in Lagos State will give room for election sabotage, manipulation, and rigging in favour of the APC and consequently unlawful and illegal.

A declaration that the appointment, partnership, or contracting of Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo-led Lagos State Parks Management Committee or any of its members and/or drivers by INEC to distribute 2023 election materials and personnels in Lagos State is unlawful, wrongful, unjust and/or unreasonable and should be immediately stopped.

An order setting aside any partnership, undertaking, contract and/or MOU of any form or nature executed by Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo, the Lagos State Parks Management Committee or any of its members and/or drivers with INEC to distribute election materials and personnels in Lagos State.

An order of perpetual injunction restraining INEC and/or their privies or any persons acting under their directions from contracting, partnering of appointing Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo, Lagos State Parks Management Committee or any of its members and/or drivers to distribute 2023 election materials and personnels in Lagos State.”

