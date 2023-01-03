Coutinho Is In No Rush To Leave Aston Villa – Douglas Luiz

Brazilian midfielder, Philippe Coutinho is very happy at Aston Villa, Douglas Luiz has said. This is coming amid reports linking the ex-Liverpool man to Corinthians, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Coutinho is completely focused on Aston Villa at the moment, and he is never in a rush to leave for a Brazilian club right now.

Luiz added that he hopes he and Coutinho are able to play under Unai Emery sooner than expected.

His words, “Really, he is very happy. We always talk, we always joke about going back to Vasco together. And I hope that one day we can play together there, but he’s very happy here. Our focus is here for the moment. He’s, I think, 30 now, and a player can play at a high level until he’s 35. So I don’t think he’s in that rush to go to Brazil now. And he went there and put it on social networks because, like it or not, the rumours will happen, even more so when the window is open, it’s the club’s priorities in Brazil. And seeing that he is not playing here, they think he really wants to leave and wants to go to another club. But he’s very happy here.”