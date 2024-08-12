Trump Can’t Love America Only When He Wins – Biden

U.S. President, Joe Biden has come out to speak about his decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential election. He recently had his say during an interview with CBS News’ Bob Costa, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, a number of his Democratic colleagues in the House and Senate thought that he was going to hurt the party in the races if he did not pull out, so he had to remove himself in order to stop being a distraction.

He added that he is not confident there will be a peaceful transfer of power in January 2025 if Trump loses, and that is sad because Donald cannot love America only when he wins.

His words, “Look, polls we had showed it was a neck-and-neck race, it would have been down to the wire.

A number of my Democratic colleagues in the House and Senate thought that I was going to hurt them in the races. And I was concerned if I stayed in the race, that would be the topic, you’d be interviewing me about why did Nancy Pelosi say -why did – and I thought it’d be a real distraction.

Number two, when I ran the first time, I thought of myself as being a transition President. I can’t even say how old I am — it’s hard for me to get out of my mouth, and uh, but things got moving so quickly it didn’t happen.

But I thought it was important because although I, it’s a great honour being President, I think I have an obligation to the country to do what I, the most important thing you can do, and that is we must, we must, we must defeat Trump.

If Trump loses, I’m not confident there will be a peaceful transfer of power in January 2025 at all. He means what he says, we don’t take him seriously. He means it, all this stuff about, if we lose it’ll be a bloodbath, it’ll be a stolen [election]. Look what they’re trying to do now, in the local election districts where people count the votes. Putting people in place in states that they’re going to count the votes, right? You can’t love your country only when you win.”

WOW.

Donald John Trump (born June 14, 1946) is an American politician, media personality, and businessman who served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021.

Trump graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in economics in 1968. He became president of his father’s real-estate business in 1971 and renamed it the Trump Organization. He expanded its operations to building and renovating skyscrapers, hotels, casinos, and golf courses and later started side ventures, mostly by licensing his name. From 2004 to 2015, he co-produced and hosted the reality television series The Apprentice. He and his businesses have been plaintiff or defendant in more than 4,000 state and federal legal actions, including six business bankruptcies.

Donald John Trump was born on June 14, 1946, at Jamaica Hospital in Queens, New York City, the fourth child of Fred Trump, a Bronx-born real-estate developer whose parents were German immigrants, and Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, an immigrant from Scotland. Trump grew up with older siblings Maryanne, Fred Jr., and Elizabeth and younger brother Robert in the Jamaica Estates neighborhood of Queens, and attended the private Kew-Forest School from kindergarten through seventh grade.