Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez’s Strange Pre-Nup Deal Revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez reportedly have a strange pre-nuptial-style agreement in case they separate despite not even being married. The agreement is reported to hand ownership of the family’s home in Madrid – La Finca – to Georgina, and also give her an eyewatering £85,900 (€100,000) monthly stipend for the rest of her life.

According to reports, Rodriguez’s monthly alimony is said to be based on her being the mother to all five of Ronaldo’s children, not solely her biological daughters – in the eyes of the law.

This is coming after several reports claimed they had gone their separate ways in May amid speculation that Ronaldo had grown tired of his partner’s rampant spending during their time in Riyadh this season.

