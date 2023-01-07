Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez Set To Break Saudi Arabian Law

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez will reportedly break the law in Saudi Arabia by living together despite the country’s laws forbidding non-married couples to live together. Recall that the 37-year-old Portuguese star joined Al-Nassr last month after his exit from Manchester United and will reportedly earn £175m a year.

According to reports, since Rodriguez and Ronaldo aren’t married yet, they would technically be in breach of Saudi law, however, due to Ronaldo’s status as one of the most marketable athletes in the world, the Portuguese star is unlikely to be punished.

Quoting two separate Saudi lawyers, the legal professionals expect the relevant authorities to not become involved in Ronaldo’s situation.

