    Login
    Subscribe

    Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez Set To Break Saudi Arabian Law

    Sports By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez will reportedly break the law in Saudi Arabia by living together despite the country’s laws forbidding non-married couples to live together. Recall that the 37-year-old Portuguese star joined Al-Nassr last month after his exit from Manchester United and will reportedly earn £175m a year.

    Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo
    Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo

    According to reports, since Rodriguez and Ronaldo aren’t married yet, they would technically be in breach of Saudi law, however, due to Ronaldo’s status as one of the most marketable athletes in the world, the Portuguese star is unlikely to be punished.

    Quoting two separate Saudi lawyers, the legal professionals expect the relevant authorities to not become involved in Ronaldo’s situation.

    WOW.

    See also  Thohir backs Inter coach Mazzarri but wants more from players

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply