Cristiano Ronaldo Sets New YouTube Record

Real Madrid legend, Cristiano Ronaldo has set a new world record on YouTube. He recently surpassed a previous record set by American YouTuber, Mr. Beast, who has the highest following on YouTube.

Ronaldo garnered over 10 million subscribers within 12 hours, surpassing Mr. Beast, who took 132 days to reach the summit of 10 million subscriptions.

With 311 million subscribers, Mr. Beast is the most followed channel on YouTube, recently beating T-Series, which boasts 272 million subscribers, followed by Cocomelon-Nursery Rhymes, which has about 180 million subs.

WOW.

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro GOIH ComM is a Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a forward for and captains both Saudi Pro League club, Al Nassr and the Portugal national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro was born on 5 February 1985 in the São Pedro parish of Funchal, the capital of the Portuguese island of Madeira, and grew up in the nearby parish of Santo António. He is the fourth and youngest child of Maria Dolores dos Santos Viveiros da Aveiro, who worked as a cook in the hospitality industry and a cleaning woman, and José Dinis Aveiro, a municipal gardener at the Junta de Freguesia of Santo António and part-time kit man for football club Andorinha.

Ronaldo’s move to Manchester United was completed on 12 August 2003, too late for the 2003 FA Community Shield but in time for their game against Bolton Wanderers on the opening day of the 2003–04 season, and made him the first Portuguese player to sign for the club.

Ahead of the 2009–10 season, Ronaldo joined Real Madrid for a world record transfer fee at the time of £80 million (€94 million). His contract, which ran until 2015, was worth €11 million per year and contained a €1 billion buy-out clause.