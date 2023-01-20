Cristiano Ronaldo Struggling To Hire Personal Chef In Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly struggling to hire a £4,500-a-month chef to feed him and his family at their home in Portugal. Reports have said that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is having problems recruiting someone to cook for him and his loved ones at the £17million home he is building on the Portuguese Riviera.

The mansion, set to be finished in June, has been dubbed Cristiano’s retirement home as he expects to make it his main family residence once he hangs up his boots.

Ronaldo, who was this month officially unveiled as Saudi side Al-Nassr’s star signing on a £173m-a-year contract, can’t find the right person despite offering a salary said to be around £4,500-a-month for someone to whip up his favourite dishes.

