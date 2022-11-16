Frank Edoho Is Being Tribalistic Amid The Soludo/Peter Obi Clash – Latasha Ngwube

Popular media personality, Latasha Ngwube has come out to blast Frank Edoho who recently blasted politicians from the Southeast who openly speak against Labour party presidential candidate, Peter Obi. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

Edoho felt it is inappropriate for a fellow Igbo man to speak against another Igbo man’s aspiration since this is the first time the Igbos have the rare opportunity of one of them becoming president.

Reacting, Latasha simply wrote that Frank’s comment is tribalistic, and he should avoid saying such at this time.

WOW.