Cristiano Ronaldo’s heart rate during Portugal’s Euro 2024 last-16 clash with Slovenia was at its lowest before he took their first penalty in the shootout. New data has revealed this to supporters all across the globe, and many have been reacting.

According to data provided by WHOOP, Ronaldo’s heart rate was around 100bpm, his lowest throughout the night.

His heart rate suddenly jumped to over 170bpm as Bernardo Silva was about to take the penalty which eventually sealed victory for Martinez’s side.

Ronaldo said after the match, “Sometimes it’s hard and difficult to score penalties. I’ve scored more than 200 penalties in my career. Sometimes it’s a mess.

We showed the enthusiasm that we still have to play, to have fun, to give joy to the fans and that’s it, this is our life.”

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro GOIH ComM is a Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a forward for and captains both Saudi Pro League club, Al Nassr and the Portugal national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro was born on 5 February 1985 in the São Pedro parish of Funchal, the capital of the Portuguese island of Madeira, and grew up in the nearby parish of Santo António. He is the fourth and youngest child of Maria Dolores dos Santos Viveiros da Aveiro, who worked as a cook in the hospitality industry and a cleaning woman, and José Dinis Aveiro, a municipal gardener at the Junta de Freguesia of Santo António and part-time kit man for football club Andorinha.

Ronaldo’s move to Manchester United was completed on 12 August 2003, too late for the 2003 FA Community Shield but in time for their game against Bolton Wanderers on the opening day of the 2003–04 season, and made him the first Portuguese player to sign for the club.

Ahead of the 2009–10 season, Ronaldo joined Real Madrid for a world record transfer fee at the time of £80 million (€94 million). His contract, which ran until 2015, was worth €11 million per year and contained a €1 billion buy-out clause.