C’River APC, LP supporters condemn Peter Obi’s support for PDP guber candidate

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Cross River State has issued a statement decrying the alleged endorsement of Prof Sandy Onor, the governorship candidate of major opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, by Mr Peter Obi, candidate of Labour Party during the 25 February 2023 presidential election.

The alleged endorsement has angered the APC on one hand as well as Labour Party supporters in the state, who claimed Obi, who they massively voted for to win in the state, has ignored their governorship candidate, Ogar Osim.

In a trending video, Obi was heard saying that Prof Onor, a Senator representing Cross River Central in the Senate, has competence, capacity and sagacity to govern the state.

The statement, signed by the chief spokesman of APC campaign council, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, sees the alleged endorsement as undue interference or meddlesomeness in Cross River politics by Obi.

They condemned his action, describing it as disrespectful to the people of the State.

“When we read the purported endorsement of the PDP gubernatorial candidate in Cross River State, Senator Sandy Onor, by Peter Obi, we were aghast and flummoxed.

“The APC, Cross River State, takes serious exception to the attempt by Peter Obi to interfere or meddle in the internal politics of Cross River State. It is an affront to the people of Cross River State and will not be taken lightly.

“How on earth can Peter Obi, who rode on the crest of the clamour by young people for a supplanting of the old political, traditional, and establishment of the country, endorse Senator Sandy Onor over his party’s candidate?

“It is simply confounding, outrageous, and sacrilegious. We unreservedly condemn

Peter Obi’s disrespectful and condescending attitude to the people of Cross River State!”

It said it has been forced to believe pundits who have described Obi as a fragment of the PDP, lamenting why he backed Onor without minding its effect on the stability and wellbeing of Cross River residents.