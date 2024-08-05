Cross River IPAC Suspends Chairman Amid Allegations of Misconduct

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Cross River State has announced the indefinite suspension of its chairman, Mr Edet Effiom, following a vote of no confidence passed on him on Monday.

The decision to suspend Effiom emerged after several independent investigations raised serious concerns about his conduct in office.

Reports indicate that Effiom has been issuing official letters to authorities without proper consultation and has allegedly been seeking personal favours at the expense of the council’s integrity.

Further allegations suggest that Effiom, in collusion with Mrs Nkoyo, the Governor’s Special Adviser on Inter Party Affairs, misappropriated relief materials intended for distribution.

Specifically, it is claimed that while 400 bags of rice palliatives were dispatched by the Governor to assist opposition parties, only 50 bags were actually distributed under questionable circumstances.

In a statement issued on behalf of the political parties in Cross River State, IPAC Secretary Frederick Eje Omari detailed the reasons for Effiom’s suspension.

Omari criticised Effiom for exhibiting what he described as “high-handedness,” poor leadership qualities, and an apparent lack of organisational capacity since his election.

“The suspension is a result of Effiom’s failure to effectively consult with other party leaders and his evident deficiencies in communication and leadership skills,” Omari stated.

“His management style has been akin to that of a sole administrator, which is contrary to our IPAC Code of Conduct.”

The council has appointed Rev. Omaleko Efut of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as the acting chairman during the suspension period.

This move aims to restore functionality within IPAC and enhance its advisory role to the government during a critical time for the country.

The decision was supported by 16 opposition parties, including the former gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party, Ogar Osim, and the Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mike Ojisi.

All signatories to the vote of no confidence shared concerns over Effiom’s leadership and its impact on the council’s effectiveness.

Effiom has denied the allegations against him, asserting that the vote of no confidence is a politically motivated attack orchestrated by his adversaries.

He has labelled the accusations as part of a broader campaign to undermine his leadership.

The indefinite suspension of Effiom marks a significant development within Cross River State’s political landscape, highlighting ongoing tensions and the need for effective leadership and transparency within political organisations.