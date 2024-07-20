CrowdStrike IT Outage Disrupts 8.5m Windows Devices, Microsoft Reveals

Microsoft has revealed that a recent IT outage, caused by a CrowdStrike update, affected an estimated 8.5 million Windows devices worldwide.

The tech giant clarified that it was not responsible for the disruption, which occurred on Friday, but noted that the affected devices represent less than 1% of all Windows machines globally.

This revelation provides a clearer picture of the scale of the outage, which is being described as one of the largest cyber events in history, surpassing previous major incidents.

The closest comparable event is the WannaCry cyberattack in 2017, which impacted approximately 300,000 computers across 150 countries. Another significant event was the NotPetya attack that occurred a month later, causing widespread disruption. In 2021, Meta experienced a six-hour outage affecting Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, but the impact was largely confined to the social media conglomerate and its partners.

Microsoft’s latest statement provides additional details about the scope of the incident. They emphasised the “broad economic and societal impacts,” underscoring the widespread use of CrowdStrike by enterprises managing critical services. Microsoft highlighted their ability to accurately determine the number of affected devices through performance telemetry, facilitated by internet connections.

The company assured that it is “working around the clock” to deliver “ongoing updates and support” in collaboration with CrowdStrike. Stressing that the issue did not originate from their software, Microsoft underlined the importance for companies to “prioritise operating with safe deployment and disaster recovery mechanisms.”

Businesses and services are still grappling with the consequences of Friday’s global IT outage. While disruptions across most industries are gradually subsiding, the ripple effects are expected to be felt for several days.

For continuous updates on this developing story and its implications, stay tuned to our live coverage.