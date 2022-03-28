Extra-Judicial Killing: Activist backs Aragbiji over Cousin’s Murder

A rights activist, Comrade Adeniyi Alimi Sulaiman has thrown his weight behind the position of Osun monarch, the Aragbiji of Irabiji, Oba Abdur-Rasheed Ayotunde Olabomi, Odundun IV over the killing of his Cousin, Prince Saheed Olabomi by trigger happy Police Officer, one Sergeant Adamu Garauba on July 27th, 2021, during the gridlock at the Oke-Oniti area of Osogbo, the State capital.

Penultimate week, the monarch during a Press conference held at his Palace in Iragbiji, alleged the authority of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in the land of shielding Sergeant Garuba from facing the of killing the younger Olabomi despite the report of the autopsy claiming that Olabomi died as a result of gunshot fire on his head by Garuba, insisting that the Police have refused to make the Garuba and his cohorts available in Court for their trial.

According to Oba Olabomi, “Since the incidence, the Nigeria Police Force Osun State Command led by Mr Olawale Olokode, the Commandant Mopol 39, Mr Sebastian Moorkwap whose Aides are the person who committed the act and especially the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone XI Mr Mukan Joseph Gobum have conspired to sweep the ignoble act of criminality of the personnel under the carpet”.

Speaking on the issue on Monday through a signed Press Statement, Sulaiman called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Chairman, Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Minister of Police Affairs, to take immediate necessary action on the officer and his cohorts alleged of committing dastard act by ensuring that they made them available in court to face their prosecution of killing innocent young Olabomi at the prime age.

He urged the Police authorities in the country, particularly, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Baba Usman Alkali to fish out the trigger happy Sergeant Garuba and his fellow travellers to face the music of the crime being committed in the Court of law by bringing them to justice to serve as a deterrent to others, stating that It is Saheed Olabomi today, it might be another Nigeria citizen tomorrow.

Saluting the courage of Oba Olabomi to take the matter up with the authority of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in the press, Sulaiman who is the Executive Chairman of the Centre for Human Rights and Social Justice (CHRSJ) maintained that his organization (CHRSJ) would not allow the young Olabomi to die in vain by getting justice for the family of the deceased.

CHRSJ Chief added that the rights group would soon write the Petition Letter to the appropriate quarters including President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and a host of others for their necessary action on the subject matter.

Further speaking, Sulaiman who doubles as a Convener, Save Lagos Group (SLG), urged the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Olawale Olokode not to allow the 35-year-old Police Officer attached to Dada Estate Police Station, Rauf Fawale, to die in vain, commending the State Government under the leadership of Governor Gboyega Oyetola for approving the Coroner inquest to unravel the alleged killing of the late Police Cop by men of State Security Service (SSS), believing that the Corona Panel headed by Chief Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara would do justice to the sensitive issue.

It would be recalled that late Fawale, was said to have attended a birthday party organized by his colleague identified as Inspector Madinat Badmus on January 21, 2021, when a fight broke out at the party held at Riverside Club in Osogbo, informing that the fight ensued between three DSS officials, who were also attending the party, and some guests. Fawale was said to have intervened before he was beaten mercilessly and brutalized and later died at the hospital as a result of injuries sustained.