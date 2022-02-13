Crystal Palace Needed More Than One Point Vs Brentford – Marc Guehi

Crystal Palace player, Marc Guehi has come out to express his disappointment after their goalless draw away to Brentford. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to the England youth international of Ivorian descent, even if he welcomes the point gained, the fact remains that it should have been more.

He added that it was a really tough game and a tough stadium to go to, but Palace have to improve.

His words, “I’d say [it was] a well-earned point. It was a really tough game and a tough place to come to. They made it difficult for us with the game they play, playing balls in behind you,”

“I thought we defended well. I would say we’re a bit disappointed. It was a well-earned point but we really want to come to these places and win.”

“I thought we kept the ball well, created good chances. We bided our time when we had the ball, took our time to switch the play but just couldn’t find that killer pass or killer shot. We’re a bit disappointed.”

“We need to take each game as it comes, make sure we’re fighting like we have today and I’m very, very sure we’ll get the points we need coming to these places away.”