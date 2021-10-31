Crystal Palace Played To Make Life Difficult For Manchester City Players – Zaha

Crystal Palace forward, Wilfried Zaha has come out to say that he and his teammates ensured they stopped City from playing. He recently revealed that stopping Pep’s boys from performing was the only way Palace could stand a chance.

According to him, the plan was to get in the faces of Manchester City players and show them they have what it takes to cause an upset.

Zaha added that he definitely scuffed it for the opening goal, but a goal is a goal.

His words, “It was just about getting in their faces and not letting them play, we know how good they are, but today was about us not letting them play, and showing them what we can do. That’s what we did.”

“I feel like we’re a threat going forwards, but the difference you see now is that we keep the ball from the back. We keep the ball around the pitch and we make our chances. We’re now exploiting the talent we have up-front and all around the pitch.”

“I scuffed it [for the opening goal] but a goal is a goal. I was just buzzing that I saw it go in, and that’s the way you want it to start. I was happy.”

“[Gallagher] brings a lot of energy, obviously, playing up top I needed people to link up with. He gets up and down which makes a lot of difference when he gets up and helps out,”

“Obviously [Vieira] knows what he’s talking about. We’ve all seen him do it. It’s a bit surreal because I’ve seen him and he’s an amazing player.”

“The way he’s trying to play, because he’s done it himself, it’s easy to buy into it.”

“The players are buying into it, and the performances are coming as well. Obviously, it’s coming bit by bit – it’s different, but slowly the results will come.”