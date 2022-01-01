Crystal Palace Will Cope When Players Leave For AFCON – Osian Roberts

Crystal Palace assistant manager, Osian Roberts has come out to share the pain of losing players for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he’ll have to wish them all well in the AFCON when they leave because it is a very important tournament and he hopes they’ll go far in the competition.

Roberts added that he expects Crystal Palace to survive because the club has a good squad.

His words, “We wish them all well in the Afcon.”

“It’s a really important tournament.”

“I came here to Palace from the African continent, having been Technical Director of the Moroccan Football Federation. I know the great work that’s going on the African continent to aspire to be at the best level possible.”

“We wish our players all the best out in Cameroon. We want all our players back as soon as possible, albeit if they are successful that might take a little longer.”

“It’s an incredible tournament that we’ll be watching closely, but obviously we want the three players back in the squad as soon as possible for us.”

“That’s why you have a squad of players.”

“Every player has been carefully recruited by the club manager, to make sure of that.”

“We knew this situation was going to arise at this time of the season. They are three important players we are going to miss over the next few weeks.”

“But being aware of that, we have players who can step in and get their opportunity, like Jean-Philippe Mateta did. It’s important when the opportunity comes that they take that with both hands.”