DaBaby Takes Plea Deal To Avoid Jail Time For His 2020 Felony Battery Case

Popular American rapper, DaBaby has accepted a no-jail plea deal in his felony battery case involving a California homeowner. Recall that the home owner claimed the rapper sucker-punched him when he tried to break up an unauthorized video shoot at his rental property in December 2020.

DaBaby has since pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery through his lawyer, Blair Berk, and LA County Judge, Ray Jurado immediately sentenced him.

The judge also ordered him to pay $10,000 restitution, stay at least 100 yards away from victim, Gary Pagar, and not possess, buy or sell any deadly weapons, including firearms.

