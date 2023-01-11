Daka Gives Me The Right Intensity, The Goals Will Come – Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers has come out to say the goals will come for Patson Daka. This is coming after the striker missed a great chance for Leicester City in the 2-0 FA Cup defeat against Newcastle United, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Daka simply felt the need to square the clear chance to his teammate who wasn’t there at the time, and he expects him to learn from the glaring miss.

Brendan added that he is very happy with the intensity that the Zambian gives his team regularly.

His words, “It may be. He worked very hard. We worked the ball very well to get into that area, and you’re hoping he could strike it across the keeper,”

“Strikers can have that with confidence. He just felt it was best to try to square it to Barnesy. He must have felt he was there. Next time, he will hopefully learn and get the shot off.”

“It’s supporting the players. Sometimes they’ve not had the opportunities presented to them.”

“As long as I get the intensity from my strikers… Of course, they want to score and I want them to score, but it’s more than that for me. It’s the intensity they can bring to the game that creates space for other players. I’m sure the goals will come for Patson.”