Dangote caught in Land-grabbing Scandal in Ogun State as Rights Group fingers Oba Akamo, Others

A human rights organisation, the Centre for Human Rights and Social Justice (CHRSJ), had concluded robust arrangements to Petition President Muhammadu Buhari and other concerned authorities over alleged illegal trespass, wilful and malicious damage, breaking into the Arayomi Family land situated at Oluke-Orile/Ipaso-Oluke town via Itori in Ewekoro Local Government area of Ogun State by the Chairman, Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

It was gathered that one Olu of Itori, Oba Fatai Akamo, and one acclaimed traditional Chief, Mr Ishau Adeola Balogun), came from Saki in Oyo State for daily bread in the area, were fingered in the alleged land deal with Dangote Group of Companies.

It added that they had scammed Alhaji Dangote and collected a massive amount of money on land that was not belonging to them. Still, the rights group has vowed to use all democratic means to ensure that the said land was retrieved back from those who thought they were untouchable in the country for the poor children of late Arayomi Osuji through legal means.

The group also planned to write a strong, powerful letter to Alhaji Dangote to inform him of the real owner of the said land with evidence to prove beyond reasonable doubt and to know that the aforementioned Land-grabbing people had scammed his Company.

It would be recalled that Mr Ishau Balogun, one Olu-Omo of Itele Ota, Chief Kazeem Ajiboye and their Land-grabbing agents/thugs were dragged before the security agents where they were under investigation by Inspector General of Police (IGP), and the would soon be dragged to Court for prosecution over the said land.

It had been alleged that Mr Ishau Balogun, kazeem Ajiboye and their cohorts had been planning to terminate the lives of the Children of late Chief Arayomi Osuji for rejecting them to encroach their father’s landed property situated at Oluke-Orile/Ipaso-Oluke town.

CHRSJ learnt from a reliable source that Mr Ishau Adeola Balogun was not entitled to the throne he presently occupied illegally but using the thugs to suppress the rightful owner of the throne, Prince Adio Akinlotan, by threatening to kill Prince Akinlotan and his wife with their children.

It was also learnt that the wife of Mr Adeola Balogun, who claimed to be a police officer, has been the tool being used by Mr Balogun to encroach on the land of the innocent people of the community with the aid of security agents in the area which usually coordinated by Mr Adeola Balogun.

Other land-grabbing thugs being used by Adeola Balogun are; Kabiru Onadimokun, Akinsanya Jubril Abayomi (Bamitale5), but claiming the name of Arayomi illegally as surname, High-Tension installation P.A and his boss, Kunle Akinbode, Kazeem Ajiboye and Kamoru Onadimokun.

The investigation then revealed that the land-grabber monarch and his co-travellers were planning to eliminate the lives of the children of Chief Arayomi Osuji to take over the hectares and acres of their land as they did in purportedly selling land to the Dangote Group of Companies.

Condemning the action of those who sold the land belonging to Arayomi Osuji’s children through a signed Statement by the CHRSJ’s Executive Chairman, Comrade Adeniyi Alimi Sulaiman, and copies were made available to reporters on Thursday, urged the Police in charge of the matter at the State Police Headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, to do the needful of charging the case to Court of competent jurisdiction for possible prosecution of the land-grabbers above.

Meanwhile, to support their ownership of the said landed property, the children of Chief Arayomi Osuji had earlier approached the State High Court of Justice sitting in Abeokuta for an Affidavit of Affirmation dated the 1st day of March 2022. According to the Affidavit, “The late Chief Arayomi Osuji was the head of Olaogun- Arayomi family in Oluke-Orile village via Itori, Ewekoro Local Government area of Ogun State, who died on 17th of March,1949.

It added that Late Chief Arayomi Osuji was the owner of the landed property, lying and being at Oluke-Orile village, measuring approximately 91.988 hectares and 227.308 acres of land vide provisional copy Survey Plan NO.OG/93/2021/012 and another one at Ipaso, Oluke-Orile village via Itori in Ewekoro Local Government area of Ogun State, measuring approximately (A)91.518 Hectares and 226.147 acres of land, (B)5.030Hectres and 12.431 acres of land vide provisional copy Survey Plan N0:OG/93/2021/012.

“That the children, namely; Chief Babatunde Jimoh Arayomi, Mrs Fausat Modupeola Malomo(nee Arayomi), Mr Kolawole Adio Olaogun-Arayomi, Mrs Olayide Adunni Osayemi(nee Arayomi), Alfa Saburi Olawale Arayomi, and Mr Idrish Olamilekan Arayomi, inherited the said landed property after the death of their late father, Chief Arayomi Osuji”.

The rights activist, therefore, stated that only the leader of the Youths in the area, Chief Taiwo Konigbagbe, supported the truth on the subject matter.