The Level Of MUFC Players Must Improve After Forthcoming Transfer Windows – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to admit that he does not know what the club’s summer transfer budget will look like. This is coming as the long-running takeover saga drags on at Old Trafford, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he does not know what the future holds this summer, but it is clear that a club as big as MUFC must have enough funds to strengthen the squad properly ahead of next season.

Erik added that the fact is the level of the players at a club determines how successful the club can be.

His words, “I don’t know. The only thing I know is that Man United is one of the biggest clubs in the world. But you need funds to construct squads because the level from your players decides if you are successful or not. High-level players cost a lot of money. It’s clear what I want, but it’s not up to me. It’s about others in this club. I’m focusing on improving the squad and the team development.”