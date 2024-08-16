Dani Olmo Will Not Be Fit For Barcelona’s First Game – Hansi Flick

Barcelona manager, Hansi Flick has come out to share an update on Dani Olmo’s availability. This is coming amid claims that Barcelona have been unable to register the £51m ($66m) signing with La Liga.

According to him, Dani Olmo is not in a good enough physical condition to play Barcelona‘s first La Liga game this season, so he would put his fitness first and help him avoid injuries.

Flick added that despite the club’s many problems off the pitch, he is solely focused on what happens on the field.

His words, “Dani Olmo is not in a good enough physical condition for tomorrow.

We want to take care of him. It is important that everyone plays but also avoids injuries. We want everyone to be there and train, without getting injured.

The things we can’t change we don’t think about. There are no excuses or complaints. Things were said. I have had many experiences in the past and I have arrived here with the situation that exists. We focus on tomorrow’s game, we want to play a great match. Tomorrow morning the list of call-ups will be made official.”

On injured players, “I am very happy to have Pedri again. He will be able to play the second half tomorrow. Gavi is working very well but needs time. He’s a great player and I have to thank all the coaches who are around him and are helping him. I don’t want to put pressure on him, he’s 20 years old and we have to take care of him.”

