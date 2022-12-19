    Login
    Davido And Chioma Break Nigeria-Instagram Record

    Davido‘s recent pictures with Chioma has become the most liked post by a Nigerian on Instagram. Recall that the singer returned to social media on Sunday, December 18 and shared adorable photos of himself and Chioma, which was the first social media post he made since the death of his son, Ifeanyi.

    Davido and Chioma
    Following his return, millions of followers from across the world rushed to the post to like it and it has now 1.7m likes on Instagram plus close to over 220,000 comments.

