    Login
    Subscribe

    Davido, Chioma Enjoy Christmas Vacation In Carpe Verde

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular singer, Davido and Chioma are currently on a family vacation with other members of their family in Cape Verde. Videos shared online shows Chioma and Davido with his siblings, and Davido was even seen playing with one if his nieces.

    See photos,

    Davido and Chioma
    Davido and Chioma

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply