    Davido, Chioma Get Matching Tattoos

    Celebrity News

    Popular singer, Davido and his wife, Chioma have gotten new tattoos of each other’s names. The lovebirds were recently filmed getting the tattoos on their wedding band finger, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    Davido and Chioma
    Chioma got a tattoo of “David” spelt out on her hand and Davido got one spelt “Chioma”.

    They also flaunted their wedding rings as they got the new ink.

    WOW.

