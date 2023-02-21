Thuram Will Deliver Goals And Assists At MUFC – Saha

Manchester United should steer clear of Mason Mount this summer and move for Marcus Thuram, Louis Saha has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if Mason Mount can fit in at any team at the moment, he does not think the Englishman has had a great year at Chelsea to attract interest from a top club like MUFC.

Saha added that Thuram, on the other hand, has energy, confidence and dedication to deliver goals and assists at Old Trafford.

His words, “Mason Mount can fit in at any team, but I don’t think he’s had a great year at Chelsea and I’m not sure why he’d be linked more than he was before seeing as he was on fire last year. I don’t think he should move to United as he hasn’t been playing well. I think these rumours are coming from agents and I’m not going to blame the media, but moving for Mount is not the right call at the moment.”

“Marcus Thuram is a terrific lad and a terrific player. Lots of energy, confidence, doesn’t think twice. He’s a dedicated player and the type of player that gives you guarantees with goals and assists. It’s not just because he’s a French lad, I really like the mentality of the player and he had a little issue last year but bounced back brilliantly to get into the World Cup. This guy is skilful and aware tactically, he’d be a great player for United.”