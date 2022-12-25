De Jong Is One Of The Mainstays At Barcelona – Joan Laporta

Barcelona president, Joan Laporta has come out to say that the club never wanted to sell Frenkie de Jong. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has never wanted to sell the Netherlands midfielder because he is one of the mainstays at the club who possesses a great talent Barcelona can use on the pitch.

Laporta added that the young midfielder is already one of the team leaders the club can boast of.

His words, “I have never wanted to sell Frenkie de Jong because he is one of the mainstays we have, he is one of the great talents, young and called to be like he is already one of the team leaders,”